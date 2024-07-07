FOUR VICTIMS 💀 SUSPECT DEAD IN NKY MASS SHOOTING [THE GUN GRABBLING NEVER ENDS]

The suspect died at the hospital after a police chase.





FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The four people and the suspect in the deadly early Saturday mass shooting have been identified.





An emotional Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery released their names during a 1 p.m. press conference. He said the department had never dealt with anything of this magnitude and that they were still trying to process what happened overnight on Ridgecrest Drive.





The victims:





Delaney Eary, 19 years old

Hayden Rybicki, 20 years old

Melissa Parrett, 44 years old

Shane Miller, 20 years old

The suspect, who later died at St. Elizabeth from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, is 21-year-old Chase Garvey, Chief Mallery announced.





The shooting happened during a birthday for Parrett’s 21-year-old child at her home on Ridgecrest Drive in Florence, according to the chief.





Garvey was not invited to the party, but did know those celebrating, Chief Mallery explained.





The 21-year-old shot seven people, four of whom died at the scene. The three surviving victims are expected to be okay.





Shortly before 3 a.m., officers arrived at the home after receiving multiple calls about an “active shooter,” the chief said Saturday.





“When officers arrived, they could still hear gunshots,” Chief Mallory said. “They approached the residence and saw multiple victims. Partygoers told the police that the suspect had fled.”





Police say Garvey fled the scene, leading officers on a chase. Because Garvey was known to those at the birthday party, the chief said officers were given a description of his vehicle.





Those officers saw multiple victims, including two in the front yard, he said.





”We train on this, hoping it would never happen, but unfortunately, we’ve been touched like so many departments and cities,” Chief Mallery said of the officers who went to the Ridgecrest Drive home.





By that point, Garvey had left the mass shooting scene, according to the police chief.





Officers “quickly” found his vehicle near Farmview Drive and US-42, according to an earlier press release from police.





Garvey did not stop, prompting a Florence officer and Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy to pursue.





“A Boone County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle,” Chief Mallory continued. “A pursuit ensued, traveling south on I-42 into Union, the suspect shot himself and crashed his vehicle.”





His car crashed into a ditch on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike, police explained.





Garvey was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he died, according to police.





In the press conference Saturday, Chief Mallery stated that Garvey was a convicted felon with a history of sex crimes.





“This is the first mass shooting in Florence, so it’s understandably emotional for everyone involved,” Mallery said.





His motive remains unknown as police continue their murder investigation.





Call Florence police at 859-371-1234 if you have any information.





