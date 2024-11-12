Their goal is complete totalitarian control, says David Rogers Webb, author of 'The Great Taking'

"People have to understand, this is the culmination of a process and plan that results in a Global Totalitarian System." "The central banks are not capitalist." "They have funded every totalitarian regime." "They've been on all sides of every war." "Their power grows through warfare." "I found here my grandfather's copy of 'Road to Serfdom', which was written by Friedrich Hayek." "It was printed in 1944... the copy I have." "So he was writing toward the end of World War Two." "He was saying, we will win this war, but the people controlling Britain are the same people... philosophically as the national socialists — the Nazis." "The Fabians were getting underway in [1895]." "They're totalitarians." "Their symbol is the 'Wolf In Sheep's Clothing'." "Their philosophy is that when the moment comes, they must strike with everything or the moment will be lost." "And that's where we are now." "The London School of Economics... they are Fabians." "People like Gordon Brown, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer [British bank account into which tax receipts are kept] through the financial crisis, and Tony Blair, they are Fabians." "Bertrand Russell [British philosopher], who was a Fabian, he wrote a book in 1953 about the future of humanity and the impact of science." "They have this idea that because of science, the world will have to be totalitarian." "What he is arguing in this [1953] book is that if we are not to have a global war, we need to have totalitarian government." "We will need something equally as threatening as war, and we will probably have to kill a lot of people." "He talks specifically about, maybe it could be a disease that kills a lot of people." "This is 1953." "He also says that in order to have a One World Totalitarian Government, we can't allow a free society anywhere because that free society would then outcompete the totalitarian system both because it would be more efficient, but because people would be fighting for their freedom in that system." "So the the objective is a comprehensive totalitarian control." "This philosophy has been at work for a long time." "We will have no individual freedom." "Going hand in hand with this, there is in a penchant [desire] to reduce the population, and this has been present in their planning documents for decades." "One of the things that is present in these documents from that period of time — mid-century [mid-1900's] — is the idea that if we're not going to have war, maybe we have to create a global pollution problem, some kind of a global issue that will create an imperative to reduce the population."

This is a clip from an interview with David Rogers Webb, author of "The Great Taking", on "Man In America" with Seth Holehouse on 22 April 2024 titled "Legal Framework Set to Seize ALL Our Assets: What You Need to Know w/ David Webb".

The full interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4r064q-legal-framework-set-to-seize-all-our-assets-what-you-need-to-know-w-david-w.html

The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

David Rogers Webb's book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

Mirrored - Fat News





