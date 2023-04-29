Press Conference of High-ranking German Military Officers | www.kla.tv/25913

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High-ranking German generals warn
against war at a press conference. French generals unreservedly support this
and U.S. military officials call for an early peace – but the mass media remain
silent!
👉 https://kla.tv/25913
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Resistance among NATO military
https://journalistenwatch.com/2023/01/31/ukrainekrieg-us-veteranen-und-deutsche-generaele-a-d-sind-entsetzt/
Press conference part 1
https://okv-kuratorium.org/dialog-statt-waffen-konferenz-des-okv-e-v-vom-27-maerz-2023-teil-1/
Press conference part 2
https://okv-kuratorium.org/dialog-statt-waffen-konferenz-des-okv-vom-27-maerz-2023-teil-2/