A ROYAL WELCOME IN THE TRIUMPHAL ENTRY LUKE 19:28-48
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
Follow
0
7 views • 10/04/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 19:28-48. God had said that the Temple would be a place for prayer (Isaiah 56:7). Jesus was angry because it had become a noisy market. It was impossible to pray there. The merchants and the men who changed money were cheating people. They were making huge profits for themselves. Jesus was also angry with that. He repeated words from Jeremiah 7:11. Jeremiah described the Temple as a ‘place where thieves could hide’. Jesus continued to teach in the Temple courts. The religious leaders wanted to kill him for his action in the Temple. But they were unable to do anything. Many people wanted to listen to Jesus. So, it would have been impossible for the leaders to arrest him. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christphariseesalmighty god
