A ROYAL WELCOME IN THE TRIUMPHAL ENTRY LUKE 19:28-48

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 19:28-48. God had said that the Temple would be a place for prayer (Isaiah
56:7). Jesus was angry because it had become a noisy market. It was impossible
to pray there. The merchants and the men who changed money were cheating
people. They were making huge profits for themselves. Jesus was also angry with
that. He repeated words from Jeremiah 7:11. Jeremiah described the Temple as a
‘place where thieves could hide’. Jesus continued to teach in the Temple
courts. The religious leaders wanted to kill him for his action in the Temple.
But they were unable to do anything. Many people wanted to listen to Jesus. So,
it would have been impossible for the leaders to arrest him.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au