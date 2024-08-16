BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My Strep Throat Keeps Returning
Founders Family Medicine
Founders Family Medicine
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 9 months ago

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

👉Getting an urgent care appointment can help you get treated quickly, lowering the chances of complications and helping you get back to your routine.

We provide testing, diagnosis, and treatment for strep throat at our Castle Rock urgent care clinic. Avoid the long waits at the emergency room. Instead, get the proven care you need faster and at a more affordable cost.


𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁

✅Fever

✅Pain, especially when swallowing

✅Abrupt start of sore throat

✅White patches or pus on tonsils

✅Swollen or red tonsils

✅Red spots on the roof of the mouth


𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗨𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁

👉Booking an urgent care appointment for strep throat helps you get a quick diagnosis and effective treatment. This lowers the risk of complications and spreading the illness.

#strepthroat #streptococcus #urgentcare


Learn More: https://www.foundersfamilymedicine.com/healthcare-castle-rock/strep-throat-castle-rock

🕿 (303) 688-8666

Keywords
streptococcusurgentcarestrepthroat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy