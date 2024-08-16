My Strep Throat Keeps Returning

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

👉Getting an urgent care appointment can help you get treated quickly, lowering the chances of complications and helping you get back to your routine.

We provide testing, diagnosis, and treatment for strep throat at our Castle Rock urgent care clinic. Avoid the long waits at the emergency room. Instead, get the proven care you need faster and at a more affordable cost.





𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁

✅Fever

✅Pain, especially when swallowing

✅Abrupt start of sore throat

✅White patches or pus on tonsils

✅Swollen or red tonsils

✅Red spots on the roof of the mouth





𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗨𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁

👉Booking an urgent care appointment for strep throat helps you get a quick diagnosis and effective treatment. This lowers the risk of complications and spreading the illness.

