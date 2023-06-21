BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking: Judge Rejects Attempt to Block WA Gun Ban. Bible Removed From Schools. Sex Ed. ESG...
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
4 followers
193 views • 06/21/2023

Breaking News: WA Federal Judge rejects attempt to block new gun ban. The Seattle drug free for all will continue, Council votes down bill to prosecute drug possession. RFK banned by social media at the behest of Democratic Attorney Generals. Saudi Arabia will cut oil production. Are you on a watchlist? Drag shows no longer allowed on US Military bases. WA elementary school sex ed program promoted puberty blockers. The Bible was removed from a Utah School District for being to violent or vulgar, after ONE parent complained. FBI confirms the existence of a document alledging Biden was involved in a bribery scheme. ESG and the removal of your rights. 


#nnn #netnewsnetwork #headlines #headlinenews #trendingnews #breaking #breakingnews #newspodcast #conservativenews #nationalnews #worldnews #behindtheline #pnw #pnwnews #pacificnorthwest #washingtonnews #oregonnews #californianews #idahonews #conservativepodcast #behindthelinepodcast #shtf #shtfnews #prep #preppernews #prepper #survival #survivalnews #doomsday #doomsdaypreppers #apocalypse #willyousurvive #areyouready #beprepared #wwrol #societalcollapse #collapse #economiccollapse #financialcollapse #ww3 #worldwar3 #endoftheworldasweknowit #cityprepping #2a #secondamendment #gunrights #seattlenews #seattleisdying #seattlecouncil #rfk #oil #oilproduction #watchlist #fbi #dhs #dragshows #sexed #brainwashed #bible #utah #biden #bidencrimefamily #esg #rights


Keywords
headline newsnewspreppergun controlheadlinesshtfsurvivaleconomybreaking newsconservative podcastbreakingwrolconservative newsteotwawkiprepsocietalcollapsennnnetnewsnetworkbehindthelinebehindthelinepodcastshtfnewspreppernewssurvivalnewsdoomsdayprepperseconomicsollapse
