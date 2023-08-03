Proposed Bill Would Abolish U.S. Agency That's Exporting Wokeism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a bill to abolish the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. The reason, he says, is because it’s a taxpayer-funded "slush fund for international wokeism."
Today we also take a closer look at special counsel Jack Smith, the man behind the Donald Trump indictment; and report on the first U.S. nuclear power plant completed in 30 years.
In the second part of the show, we play a segment from Veronkia Kyrylenko’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone, “Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?"
Watch Dr. Robert Malone's interviews:
Dr. Robert Malone: Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?
Dr. Robert Malone: Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 2: How the CIA and Global Socialist Oligarchy Are Building the “New Normal”
