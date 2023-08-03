Proposed Bill Would Abolish U.S. Agency That's Exporting Wokeism

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a bill to abolish the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. The reason, he says, is because it’s a taxpayer-funded "slush fund for international wokeism."

Today we also take a closer look at special counsel Jack Smith, the man behind the Donald Trump indictment; and report on the first U.S. nuclear power plant completed in 30 years.

In the second part of the show, we play a segment from Veronkia Kyrylenko’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone, “Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?"





