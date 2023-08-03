BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Proposed Bill Would Abolish U.S. Agency That's Exporting Wokeism
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 08/03/2023

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a bill to abolish the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. The reason, he says, is because it’s a taxpayer-funded "slush fund for international wokeism."

Today we also take a closer look at special counsel Jack Smith, the man behind the Donald Trump indictment; and report on the first U.S. nuclear power plant completed in 30 years.

In the second part of the show, we play a segment from Veronkia Kyrylenko’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone, “Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?"


Watch Dr. Robert Malone's interviews:

Dr. Robert Malone: Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?

Dr. Robert Malone: Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 2: How the CIA and Global Socialist Oligarchy Are Building the “New Normal”

Get a copy of The Great Reset and Transhumanism to learn more about the globalists’ plan for your enslavement.

Keywords
ciathe new americancovidrobert malonepaul dragu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy