'Unbelievably underwhelming': DeSantis's 'speech' no match for Trump's rally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hosts of Fox & Friends have slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's presence during a recent visit to Iowa as "unbelievably underwhelming" and lacking the charismatic energy exhibited by former president Donald Trump.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html