Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: THEY Demoralize YOU to DIE. WE Inspire YOU to ACT
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
63 views • 10 months ago


Streamed live 6/20/24

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: THEY Demoralize YOU to DIE. WE Inspire YOU to ACT


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Candidate for President of the United States, provides a Systems Analysis of HOW the SWARM demoralizes you to DIE and to ACCEPT the "Lesser of Evils" while they destroy you health and steal you wealth; AND, HOW THE Movement for Truth Freedom Health® is the ONLY FORCE that can end this destruction and ShatterTheSwarm.com


Time for US.

Shiva4President.com


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


Keywords
freedommitslaverynoam chomskydr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdthe inventor of emailcandidate for president of the united statesdemoralize die
