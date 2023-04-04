ALERT! Train Derailment In Northwest Montana Has Unknown Red Substance Leaking Into Clark Fork River

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Train derails in Northwest Montana — Unknown red substance is purportedly leaking in the Clark Fork River 200 miles north west of Bozeman..This is a heads up alert for Anyone downstream from this derailment! #breaking #News #Montana #trainderailment
