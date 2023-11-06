GIANT Bones in the Smithsonian. Eye Witness. STEVE QUAYLE and Mike Adams.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GIANT Bones in the Smithsonian. STEVE QUAYLE and Mike Adams. Jan 26, 2023
"Smithsonian is funded by the intelligence agencies...[the vaults contain] Egyptian artifacts from the GRAND CANYON...." ~ Steve Quayle at Gensix.com
FULL SHOW Lies of Men and Gods. Giant Bones in the Smithsonian. HRR Mike Adams and Steve Quayle. Jan 26, 2023
https://banned.video/watch?id=63d2da06b8727720c8cb641d
https://www.brighteon.com/97a39c3f-b149-4eee-be62-70b29ad94272
https://rumble.com/v3h4re2-lies-of-gods-and-men-nephilim-nwo-steve-quayle-health-ranger.html
ALSO see:
https://energyme333.com/articles/templeArtifacts1.html