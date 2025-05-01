BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fiber Clot Report by NTD News, 2024
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
73 views • 4 months ago

Richard Hirschman , one of the few Embalmbers that has spoken out about the fiber clots, shame on the other embalmers world wide for taking the hush money and keeping silent. Richard Hirschman is of one the few. a lot of people died because of the clot shot like my grand mother but as muslims we burry the ones that has passed over so don't expect from the muslim community that they will find any clots.

these clots exist since the roll out of the COVID-19 Vaccin thats why everybody is dropping dead because blood can not flow freely in your veins. causing paralysis and heart faillures and so much more 

these clots are not blood clots but fiber clots because they consist only of metals , nano tech trying to make a electrical circuit in your body 




covid 19vaccinsntd newsrichard hirschmanfiber clots
