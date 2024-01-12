‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And I’m Fleeing For The 7th Time’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/76ulMOvOfLw?si=SF_t7aMsGUa1ettk

11 Jan 2024

After sheltering in Khan Younis for 50 days, Bisan Owda was forced to flee again. She has now fled seven times, this time to Rafah.





Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to evacuate as they started bombing the areas around Nasser Hospital, the largest medical facility in southern Gaza.





About 1 million people, half of Gaza’s population, is now trying to find shelter in Rafah. Bisan says people know they won’t escape bombing there, but are fleeing anyway because of Israel’s expansion of its ground invasion.





Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe





Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus



