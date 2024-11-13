RT News - November 13 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 13, 2024
rt.com
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby stands down after failing to act upon claims of child sexual abuse at Christian summer camps. Israeli MP's vote to deport the relatives of terrorists to Gaza. Parliament is split over the new law which could allow the Knesset to expel anyone it deems dangerous. The Moscow-Beijing partnership is increasingly seen as a stabilising force in the world, especially in military affairs. That's according to Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, following talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister.