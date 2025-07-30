Steely Dan

Steely Dan is an American rock band formed in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, in 1971 by Walter Becker (guitars, bass, backing vocals) and Donald Fagen (keyboards, lead vocals). Originally having a traditional band lineup, Becker and Fagen chose to stop performing live by the end of 1974 and continued Steely Dan as a studio-only duo, utilizing a revolving cast of session musicians. Rolling Stone magazine named them "the perfect musical antiheroes for the seventies".

Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and have sold more than 40 million records worldwide. VH1 ranked Steely Dan at No. 82 on their list of the "100 Greatest Musical Artists of All Time" in 2010,and Rolling Stone ranked them No. 15 on its list of the "20 Greatest Duos of All Time" in 2015.







