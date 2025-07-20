Raising Children for a Peaceful World!

Listener Mailbag - Questions from June 2014!





In this episode of Freedomain, I discuss the critical role of early childhood experiences in shaping behavior and emphasize the importance of a nurturing environment during the first five years of life. I share personal insights on recognizing aggression and moral virtue while highlighting the need for self-awareness to navigate life's challenges.





We explore technology's potential to identify childhood trauma and the societal hesitance to embrace such advancements. Additionally, I address skepticism around utopia, linking it to personal ethical shortcomings, and advocate for a moral responsibility to protect our families and communities. The episode emphasizes awareness, personal accountability, and the pursuit of truth in fostering a just society.





