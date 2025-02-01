President Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act and Addresses False Social Security Claims

RealNewsChannel.com





In his Historic 1st Bill signing. President Trump signs the Laken Riley Act. The Laken Riley Act is a United States law that requires the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to detain illegal immigrants admitting to,charged with, or convicted of theft-related crimes, assaulting a police officer, or a crime that results in death or serious bodily injury like drunk driving. The Act also allows states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for alleged failures in immigration enforcement. Next President Trump Clarifies the False Claims that Social Security Would be effected by his funding freezes as pushed by MSM.





RNC Weblink; https://www.realnewschannel.com/president-trump-signs-the-laken-riley-act-and-addresses-false-claims-promoted-by-msm-that-social-security-would-be-effected-by-his-budget-freezes/





Source Links;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbnTNGLkJOY&t=635s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H6U1MYLtIw

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/president-donald-j-trump-signed-s-5-into-law/





