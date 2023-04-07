Revelation 7 - One way every eye will see the second coming of the Lord is through space weather.

Lookout for Space Weather

Revelation 7

The Kingdom of Elohim is as one day to the Lord but is 1,000 years to men, divided into two ages by the kingdoms of men 2 Peter 3:8. After 1680 years of the Lord hiding His face from humanity, space weather will cause panic before it destroys the world by fire. The tribulation of the last days will bring hunger and thirst with the sun and heat. The cosmic clock of space weather that Christ set in motion over 6,000 years ago, will hold up the four winds. The promised job of space weather 2 Pet. 3:4, as the avatar of Elohim, is to burn up all who refuse to repent. Thus every eye will see the Lord coming in the sky Heb. 10:25. Christ's first coming was delayed until 144,000 Jewish Christians were sealed. In the vision, they were marked with the number 777 on their foreheads, as opposed to the mark of the beast 666. Men who refuse to repent will be burned up with fire 2 Pet. 3; Matt. 5:5; Eph 2:7. Jesus warned Christians to get out of Jerusalem. This might explain the underground cities Christians occupied in Turkey 2,000 years ago.

Pride came before the two great falls of men into the kingdoms, religions, and preaching of men Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. It started with the pride of the man Satan pretending to be Elohim 2 Thess. 2:4, and bringing pain, suffering, and death to this world Rom. 5:12-21 by telling us we could be like Christ. Then, there is the pride of all humanity who believed that Satan was Elohim and that we could preach better than him Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. The Lord warned us that we would have to patiently endure the suffering that came with the kingdoms of men until the first and then the second coming of the Lord Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11. Our first lesson on humility comes from Gnostic men trying to kill us. The second is the Lord asking us 40 questions Job. 38:ff. The third comes from the messenger of death, the destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10, men often call him the grim reaper. The sun, space weather who will bring fire to destroy the world in about 2065AD; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3.





