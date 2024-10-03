BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wicked people have infiltrated institutions down to your local fire chief. LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • 7 months ago

Wicked people have infiltrated institutions down to your local fire chief. https://youtu.be/si9kPy7IffU?si=FnwuDoR1h_iWlGZ7 

Firefighter threatened with arrest in NC after using own helicopter to rescue hurricane victims as Biden-Harris admin restricts private flights, drones over affected areas https://thepostmillennial.com/firefighter-threatened-with-arrest-in-nc-after-using-own-helicopter-to-rescue-hurricane-victims-as-biden-harris-admin-restricts-private-flights-drones-over-affected-areas b

"I knew at that point he had no jurisdiction, I was legal in what I was doing, and I was following all FAA guidelines and airspace guidelines. I was on private property."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkUdYkuj1rg YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THE BIG PICTURE! - Rekkr and Jamie WaldenNo matter how hard i try those i know think Trump will be elected and will save the world. It angers me so much that they cant see the deception. I truly believe as a Christian that we the people are so far gone that no person can fix what's wrong. People want to believe in a person, only its always the wrong one. They claim they know Jesus, but don't depend on Him. I look only toward Jesus. He is everything we need. He is the only one who can save us. Its lonely seeing the truth while it seems no one else does. 

Keywords
trunewsisraeli hospitals prep for mass casualtiesputin asks iran to spare civiliansisrael has colonized the minds of the americanswhat is this love for israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy