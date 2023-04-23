City ordered to rehire workers fired for refusing poison injections

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Chicago has lost a legal fight with state regulators over the Lightfoot Administration's vaccine mandates on city workers during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An administrative law judge issued the ruling this week for the state Labor Relations Board in a case brought by unions representing thousands of city workers.

The board has ordered the city to rehire employees that were fired for refusing to get vaccinated. Those workers will also get back pay, with interest.

It wasn’t clear how many ex-employees this would cover. A spokesperson for outgoing Mayor Lightfoot tells WTTW the state ruling was faulty; the city has 30 days to object.

