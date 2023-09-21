Man Injured By Holy Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/man-injured-holy-spirit
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Dave, as you know, these kinds of manifestations in churches, and we could go back to the Toronto Airport Vineyard, and then supposedly, the spirit moved to Brownsville, Pensacola, Florida, and now we have the same thing going on in Lakeland, Florida by Todd Bentley.Now, let’s just pull back and take a look at this.Here’s a man supposedly seeking the Spirit of God and the Spirit of God manifesting himself, and if that were true, wow you would think the results would be incredible holiness and a desire and a heart to do what God wants.But what do we have here?We have him suing the church for 2.5 million for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, because his insurance wouldn’t pay for it.Now, come on, what’s going on here!
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall