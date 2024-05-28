Brighteon Broadcast News, May 28, 2024 – Biden’s economy crumbling while EU leaders push MILITARY DRAFT to send millions of young Europeans to their deaths

- Lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter, and government agencies for #censorship. (0:03)

- Growing fruit trees for self-sufficiency and economic resilience. (17:46)

- Financial slavery and finding freedom through alternative platforms like Brighteon. (35:06)

- Potential war between Europe and Russia, with the EU pushing mandatory military draft. (48:49)

- Western Europe's military weakness vs. #Russia due to industrial decline and lack of advanced technology. (54:06)

- Gold and silver as the basis for new currencies after #dollar collapse. (1:07:12)

- Human freedom in an age of technological enslavement with an expert in ending human slavery. (1:25:39)

- AI, slavery, and natural intelligence. (1:30:01)

- Obliteration of indigenous knowledge by big tech and its impact on mind control. (1:43:47)

- AI, robots, and their impact on society. (1:46:39)

- Using machinery to create sustainable food systems. (1:59:06)

- Balancing nature and technology in agriculture. (2:02:00)





