Trouble in Rome

In this show, John talks with Catholic Professor, Dr Edmund Mazza, about several big questions, relating to the last days:
1) Is the current Pope the Pope?
2) Was Pope Benedict the Katechon ('that which holds back' the antichrist)?
3) Why did Pope Benedict resign?
4) What is the Third Secret of Fatima and Why Does it Matter?
A fascinating discussion with implications far beyond the Catholic Church.