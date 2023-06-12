BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Listening Without Judging Helps Us Address Our Child's Negative Core Beliefs - Jeff Schadt
06/12/2023

There are roots underneath the negative behaviors we see in our kids, reveals Jeff Schadt. Jeff is the founder of The One Rule Home, a guide to parenting that aids in repairing the emotional connection between moms, dads, and their children. After talking with more than 3,000 teens and tweens during his research, Jeff realized that it is often the traditional parenting advice that we are given by other Christian experts that is causing major breakdowns in families. He advises open communication and addresses that 95 percent of the child’s brain unconsciously reacts to the world around them. Jeff stresses that negative core beliefs often drive negative behavior. Internal negativity must be addressed, and parents must be willing to listen without judging!



TAKEAWAYS


Suicidal spikes today among kids are coming from a deep sense of internal negative core beliefs about themselves


3 out of 5 kids are suffering from deep sadness and depression 


Most kids are afraid of opening up and transparently communicating with their parents


Parents must listen with compassion and ask open ended questions to help kids bring things from unconscious to conscious for behaviors to change



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The One Rule Home Video: https://bit.ly/42axpuT 

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App Subscription (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

The One Rule Home Book: https://amzn.to/43vX0jm

Christ For All Nations: https://cfan.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH ONE RULE HOME

Website: https://www.onerulehome.com/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Nj2DvB

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onerulehome/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/onerulehome 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/OneRulHome/_created/ 

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/onerulehome 


🔗 CONNECT WITH REVIVE FAMILY

Website: https://www.revivefamily.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
childrenfatherbrainparentsmental healthbehaviorteensmomsfathers daytina griffintweenscounter culture mom showjeff schadtone rule home
