Listening Without Judging Helps Us Address Our Child's Negative Core Beliefs - Jeff Schadt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There are roots underneath the negative behaviors we see in our kids, reveals Jeff Schadt. Jeff is the founder of The One Rule Home, a guide to parenting that aids in repairing the emotional connection between moms, dads, and their children. After talking with more than 3,000 teens and tweens during his research, Jeff realized that it is often the traditional parenting advice that we are given by other Christian experts that is causing major breakdowns in families. He advises open communication and addresses that 95 percent of the child’s brain unconsciously reacts to the world around them. Jeff stresses that negative core beliefs often drive negative behavior. Internal negativity must be addressed, and parents must be willing to listen without judging!
TAKEAWAYS
Suicidal spikes today among kids are coming from a deep sense of internal negative core beliefs about themselves
3 out of 5 kids are suffering from deep sadness and depression
Most kids are afraid of opening up and transparently communicating with their parents
Parents must listen with compassion and ask open ended questions to help kids bring things from unconscious to conscious for behaviors to change
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The One Rule Home Video: https://bit.ly/42axpuT
BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE
BARK App Subscription (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM
The One Rule Home Book: https://amzn.to/43vX0jm
Christ For All Nations: https://cfan.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH ONE RULE HOME
Website: https://www.onerulehome.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Nj2DvB
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onerulehome/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/onerulehome
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/OneRulHome/_created/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/onerulehome
🔗 CONNECT WITH REVIVE FAMILY
Website: https://www.revivefamily.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/