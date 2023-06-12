Listening Without Judging Helps Us Address Our Child's Negative Core Beliefs - Jeff Schadt

There are roots underneath the negative behaviors we see in our kids, reveals Jeff Schadt. Jeff is the founder of The One Rule Home, a guide to parenting that aids in repairing the emotional connection between moms, dads, and their children. After talking with more than 3,000 teens and tweens during his research, Jeff realized that it is often the traditional parenting advice that we are given by other Christian experts that is causing major breakdowns in families. He advises open communication and addresses that 95 percent of the child’s brain unconsciously reacts to the world around them. Jeff stresses that negative core beliefs often drive negative behavior. Internal negativity must be addressed, and parents must be willing to listen without judging!







TAKEAWAYS





Suicidal spikes today among kids are coming from a deep sense of internal negative core beliefs about themselves





3 out of 5 kids are suffering from deep sadness and depression





Most kids are afraid of opening up and transparently communicating with their parents





Parents must listen with compassion and ask open ended questions to help kids bring things from unconscious to conscious for behaviors to change







The One Rule Home Video: https://bit.ly/42axpuT

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App Subscription (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

The One Rule Home Book: https://amzn.to/43vX0jm

Christ For All Nations: https://cfan.org/





