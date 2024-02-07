Russian aviation attacked the positions from which the Ukrainian bombing with MLRS of Belgorod started with cast iron.

❗️IMPORTANT. Military personnel of the State Border Covering Group identified the waiting area for the Kyiv regime's MLRS, whose crews probably carried out strikes on Belgorod, during which 25 civilians were killed and dozens were injured. After detecting the target, planes with high-explosive bombs with correction modules were lifted into the sky. The pilots did an excellent job. All 4 FABs with UMPC hit their targets. Objective monitoring footage confirms this.

Enemy personnel and rocket launchers were destroyed. The nature of the explosions after being hit by FABs suggests that there was also ammunition at the parking lot.

Let me remind you that enemy units operating on the LBS near the Belgorod region are armed with Czech-made MLRS.

Soldiers and commanders of the Russian Army work every day to ensure that all perpetrators of terrorist attacks and war criminals receive what they deserve.

Retribution is inevitable.

@epoddubny