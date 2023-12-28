Anglo-Zionists vs BRICS-10: The Suez Canal Prophecy

The doom of Mystery Babylon The Great (that Great City, Jerusalem) is about to arrive. We are told in Revelation 18 that the merchants of the earth will weep and mourn over her, for no one buys their merchandise anymore.

We are also told that every shipmaster, all who travel by ship, sailors, and as many as trade on the sea, will stand at a distance and cry out when they see the smoke of her burning.





Let's talk about how this prophecy is now being set up right before our eyes. We will look at how World War 3 is really a war of limited economic resources, and we will look talk about the *one thing* that is not on the side of the Anglo-Zionist establishment---time.





Let's talk about this.





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌿 Get ORGANIC Superfood Nutrition: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/prepare