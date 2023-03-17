Watch! Russian Fighter Jet Down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone over the Black Sea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
March 17, 2023
On Tuesday morning, one of two Russian Su-27 fighter jets rammed and downed a United States Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance drone in a tense incident over the Black Sea. The US European Command (EUCOM) said the incident occurred during an unsafe and unprofessional intercept by two Moscow fighter jets.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArN-ePfivhg