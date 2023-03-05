Christ and His Bride-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 5 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Typology of Song of Solomon Deals With the Great Love Christ Has For His Bride, Teaches Lessons On Our Relationship With Christ, and Grounds Us in Our Faith. The Bride of Christ is Unique and Has a Personal Relationship With a Binding Love as Strong as Death Like a Husband and a Wife Have For Each Other.