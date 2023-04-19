Kentucky Tuna Will Feed the Hungry as the NWO Attempts Famin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are also called Big Head Carp. What an unstoppable food source to survive the Luciferians/freemason starvation tactics of their NWO-takeover.
Kentucky Carp Madness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQYJd-7iQb8
One fishing team caught 28,000 lbs of Kentucky Tuna in 2 days.
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SNtJo958BM
There is concern that the Carp will invade the Great Lakes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIRXDDG6yB8