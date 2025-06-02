BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Long-Term Physical and Emotional Effects of Abortion and the Money Made - Jim Harden
Counter Culture Mom
414 followers
3 months ago


Most women who have had an abortion say they didn’t have enough information regarding its long-term physical and emotional effects beforehand. In fact, the abortion industry is a multi-billion-dollar machine that has blurred the lines between the patient’s relationship with their doctor and the government itself. These are some of the revealing topics discussed by Jim Harden, the CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Center, who highlights the dark link between abortion, government, and political power. “The ability to decide who lives and dies is raw power,” he says. Most reproductive rights advocates don’t care about women at all - they care about money, power, and control. He also talks about the influence the United Nations has on globalizing the United States and its aim to “manage” humanity without qualification.



TAKEAWAYS


All human beings are sacred and made in the image of God, giving each life inherent value


Globalists believe it is their task to protect humanity from itself by managing the population and killing whom they deem unworthy


The medical industry is supposed to protect the patient and preserve life, not harm or destroy it


When the medical system uses its power to destroy lives, it undermines public trust



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Understanding Your Fetal Ultrasound video: https://bit.ly/43wqPSc

Progesterone Negates Impact of Mifepristone: https://bit.ly/4jn5e4E


🔗 CONNECT WITH JIM HARDEN

Website: https://www.revjimharden.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COMPASSCARE

Website: https://www.compasscarecommunity.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CompassCareCommunity

X: https://x.com/compasscare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CompassCareCommunity


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenabortionmoneypregnancywomenchildbirthpro lifepsychologicalphysicalemotional healthtina griffincounter culture momchemical abortions
