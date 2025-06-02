BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Terrorist factions in SYRIA have started killing each other
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Terrorist factions in Syria have started killing each other. Some are Al-Julani's gangs, some are just plain U.S. backed terrorists.

Adding: 

Washington Backs Terrorist Merger into Syrian Army

Reuters reports that the U.S. administration has approved a Syrian government plan to integrate foreign militants into the ranks of a new Syrian army unit.

According to three officials from Syria’s Ministry of Defense, the plan will bring roughly 3,500 foreign fighters—primarily Uyghurs from China and neighboring countries—into the newly formed 84th Syrian Army Division, alongside Syrian personnel.

A representative of the Turkistan Islamic Party’s political wing, Osman Bugra, told Reuters in a written statement that the group has officially disbanded and is now integrated into Syria’s security apparatus.

The Turkistan Islamic Party was folded into the 84th Division about three weeks ago.

🐻 Notice the caption under the photo published by Reuters—they refer to HTS as a "rebel group."

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
