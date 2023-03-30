Dr Jennifer Daniels - Super Charged Water with Salt & Other Great Health Ideas on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.27.23)

-General advice from others is urine wants to be a light straw color… dark.. more water.. clear = cut back on water-We dig into the prostate issue for many men, the cause = the cure

-E Coli, the alleged super dangerous bug, is in all of us all the time

-Medical doctors are taught to give names to various imbalances so they can prescribe drugs to cure some “disease.”

-What causes bags under the eyes?

-High blood pressure is discussed.

-Please ask Dr. Jennifer Daniels about eating beef brain and this info I received from Chat GPT open AI Artificial Intelligence site>> from a health perspective

-How can I rid myself of the daily chronic migraines, joint and muscle pain, overall inflammation and sensitive stomach?

-What would Dr Daniels recommend to help an elderly woman who is experiencing Stage 4 kidney disease reverse the condition & avoid dialysis?

-77 yr old Uncle was put onto a ventilator following a bout of pneumonia, 3 weeks ago, blood thinners were prescribed after clots in the heart were found

-Why is diarrhea bad for you? Why do people freak out when they get it & want to do something to stop it?

-I am 40yrs old & have 3 children and would like another, but cycles are irregular. What should I focus on to become pregnant again?

-Could you tell me what a possible cause might be of a problem holding urine, especially at night?

-I started having rectal bleeding a year ago (once every month or two) so had a colonoscopy which showed 2 small hemorrhoids.

-What can one do with a stage 4 prolapsed bladder? Is surgery advisable? I have a lump in one breast. Could it be a benign tumor? It isn’t getting any smaller. Is it diet related?

-What would you recommend for lumps on the body? Castor oil or turpentine? What is sickle cell anemia and how to manage it? How should one do sauna therapy properly & most beneficially to the body? Why are there reports of Vitamin A toxicity and avoiding liver, eggs as well as nightshades because of it?

-What is the root cause of bad Breath?

-I’ve just spent a week in hospital for a diabetic foot ulcer in my left heel that had become infected. The hospital found me to be a diabetic and my blood sugar levels were sky high

-My son is 4 and is not talking not potty trained. All western medicine has to say is Autism! My son has never been vaccinated or had any pharmaceuticals. I had a natural birth with midwives. He is very happy and loving. I don’t believe he is Autistic. I also don’t care about labels.

-I have developed tendonosis (not tendinitis) in both hamstring muscles due to repetitive, static muscle stress related to my work. Can Dr. Daniels recommend a protocol on how to stretch and rebuild these major tendons?

I understand the great benefits of cow organs (feet, liver, etc), pigs and chickens, and use them for my family as needed, but I have never heard you speak about anything beneficial from a sheep or goat. Any benefits to parts of a sheep or goat? And if not, why?

-Is it safe to do another castor oil flush? Will it help with skin pain or make it worse (more rebuilding before flush or okay to do one in the next day or so)? Why did the skin pain start? Eating a little muscle meat – how much do I need? Would not eating enough muscle meat factor into why skin pain started?

