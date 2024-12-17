Zelensky is Nervous.

Adding, Zelensky also said:

Zelensky said he does not need Hungary's help because Orban cannot put pressure on Putin.

'I really believe and hope that he [Trump] will add strength to our plan, strength to the relations between Ukraine and the United States. And only this union, a strong union, we do not need those countries like Hungary, for example. I am not talking about people, people support Ukrainians, but like Prime Minister Orban, who wants, you know, play both sides. It will not work. I will not let him in. And people like him. We need direct relations with the United States. We are a strong country, we showed this on the battlefield during all of Putin's aggression. Does anyone in Europe have such an example? No one. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure Putin? How? It's a joke. A mockery. Let him keep it.'