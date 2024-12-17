BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zelensky is Nervous
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
277 views • 6 months ago

Zelensky is Nervous. 

Adding, Zelensky also said: 

Zelensky said he does not need Hungary's help because Orban cannot put pressure on Putin. 

'I really believe and hope that he [Trump] will add strength to our plan, strength to the relations between Ukraine and the United States. And only this union, a strong union, we do not need those countries like Hungary, for example. I am not talking about people, people support Ukrainians, but like Prime Minister Orban, who wants, you know, play both sides. It will not work. I will not let him in. And people like him. We need direct relations with the United States. We are a strong country, we showed this on the battlefield during all of Putin's aggression. Does anyone in Europe have such an example? No one. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure Putin? How? It's a joke. A mockery. Let him keep it.'

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy