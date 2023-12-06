SHaDoWCa7 sings Lord of the Rings - Aniron 'I Desire' (Enya)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original publish date of February 8, 2012.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics:
E môr henion i dhû,
Ely siriar, êl síla.
Ai! Aníron Undómiel.
Tiriel arad 'ala môr
Minnon i dhû- sad oltha.
Ai! Aníron Edhelharn.
English Translation: 'I Desire'
Out of darkness I understand the night:
Dreams flow, a star shines.
Ah! I desire Evenstar.
Having watched the day grow dark
I go into night - a place to dream.
Ah! I desire Elfstone.