🇨🇳 Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Unveils New Modular Flying Vehicle, Named The Land Aircraft Carrier.
The Xpeng modular flying car called Land Aircraft Carrier received over 2,000 orders after performing its first public flight.
Deliveries of this vehicle, priced at 2 million yuan (approximately $280,000 USD), are set to begin in 2026.