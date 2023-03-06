X22 REPORT Ep. 3012b - Trump Is Vengeance, War-Like Posture Activated, Thank You For Playing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3012b - Mar 5, 2023
Trump Is Vengeance, War-Like Posture Activated, Thank You For Playing
The [DS] is panicking, Trump just announced that he is now a warrior and he is going after the [DS]. Trump is now taking a war-like posture and it is activated. The patriots have the leverage and they are now going after the [DS]. The patriots are prepared to obliterate the [DS]. The clock is ticking down.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
