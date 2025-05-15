Days of Noah in America: A Nation Asleep as the Flood Approaches w/ Clayton Llewellyn

In this episode, I sit down with survival expert Clayton Llewellyn to unpack the dangerous complacency that’s taken hold in America since Trump. Even though many believe we’re in the clear, there’s a growing sense we’re not. Clayton and I break down the real threats still looming over our nation — and what you need to do now to prepare your family for the uncertain days ahead.





For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.





To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





Take control of your cellular health today. Go to qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.





Visit http://americanfinancing.net/seth or call 866-889-1476. NMLS 182334, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org





American Financing: Visit http://americanfinancing.net/seth or call 866-889-1476. NMLS 182334, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org