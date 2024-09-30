10 Vitamin B12 Deficiency Symptoms That Most People Ignore

First published in 2018 There is a long list of symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency as the vitamin affects several bodily systems. Symptoms of low B12 levels may include poor memory, shortness of breath, depression, yellow skin, a smooth tongue and tingling in your extremities. Vitamin B12 is essential, meaning it must come from food or supplementation. Vitamin B12 is helpful for metabolizing folate, carbohydrates and fat, helps to form red blood cells, produces adrenal hormones and is involved in many other functions.





Article link: https://bit.ly/3TNfZ6i



Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw





Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd





Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola





