BrightLearn - Breast Cancer? Breast Health! The Wise Woman Way by Susun Weed

"Breast Cancer? Breast Health! The Wise Woman Way" by Susun Weed is a transformative exploration of breast health that blends personal experience, ancient wisdom and practical advice. Susun's journey began with a personal health crisis – an abscess that halted her ability to nurse – which she describes as her "Amazon awakening," a pivotal moment that underscored the importance of self-care and listening to her body's needs. She emphasizes that our breasts are not merely physical entities but are deeply intertwined with our emotional and spiritual well-being, serving as symbols of nurturing, pleasure and life. In a culture that often fosters fear and inadequacy around breast health, Susun encourages women to reconnect with their "Wise Healer Within," advocating for a holistic approach that includes touch, pleasure, love, whole foods and the healing power of plants. She promotes breast self-massage and a diet rich in organic, anti-cancer foods and medicinal herbs, while also critiquing the over-reliance on mammograms, which she believes expose women to unnecessary radiation. Susun's approach is not universally accepted, but it challenges conventional views and encourages women to trust their intuition and make informed choices. The book is filled with stories of women who have found empowerment through the Wise Woman Way, highlighting that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to breast health. Ultimately, Susun's message is about embracing a holistic approach to well-being, nurturing our bodies, minds and spirits, and finding balance and harmony in our lives.





