The Depopulation Agenda; ‘They’re murdering these people’, says nurse Nicole Sirotek

In 1981, the BBC asked Prince Phillip, “What do you see as the biggest challenges in conservation?” Prince Phillip said, “The growing human population… there is nothing else.” BBC asked, “Do you have views about what should be done about that?” Prince Phillip said, “Can’t you guess?”

In 1981, PEOPLE magazine interviewed Prince Phillip.

PEOPLE magazine asked: "What do you consider the leading threat to the environment?"

Prince Phillip said: "Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed—not just for the natural world, but for the human world. The more people there are, the more resources they’ll consume, the more pollution they’ll create, the more fighting they’ll do. We have no option. If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war."

https://people.com/archive/vanishing-breeds-worry-prince-philip-but-not-as-much-as-overpopulation-vol-16-no-25/

Bill Gates has talked about the need to REDUCE population.

Bill Gates, showing his ABSURD equation about what affects climate, said, "One of these numbers [which includes population] has to get pretty close to ZERO."

Jane Goodall, who studied chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park for 45 years, said that the World Economic Forum that she wishes there were fewer people on the planet.

David Rockefeller, Sr. (1915 – 2017), American banker, globalist, a grandson of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, talked about overpopulation.

Kamala Harris, 49th Vice President of the United States, said "when we REDUCE population...".

