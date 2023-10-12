Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 10, 2023

Quo Vadis





Oct 11, 2023





Dear children, in God there is no half-truth.





The abyss of confusion will spread everywhere and many will lose the faith.





I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to defend what is from God. Whatever happens, stay with the truth.





Be faithful to My Son Jesus.





Do not allow ye the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the abyss of sin. Listen ye to My Son Jesus.





Welcome His Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





You are walking towards a painful future.





The things of the world will be in the House of God and many will walk like the blind leading the blind.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Pray much before the cross and you will have the strength to endure the trials that will come.





I know each of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Do not forget: You are in the world, but you are not of the world.





In your hands, the Holy Rosary and the Sacred Scripture; In your heart, the love of truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on July 26th, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what is coming for you.





You will yet see horrors through the fault of bad pastors, but do not retreat.





Do not turn away from My Jesus and the teachings of His Church.





As I have said in the past, the truth is only kept intact in the Catholic Church.





Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the abyss of sin.





You are the Lord’s, and you must follow and serve Him alone.





Repent and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Difficult times will come.





Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Be attentive: in God there is no half-truth.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riX0ElomtQA