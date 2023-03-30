EPOCH TV | FBI Disinformation Is Radicalizing Trans Groups; TikTok Faces US Ban

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

The FBI published skewed numbers on violence against trans people, which is now being used to frame a narrative of trans “genocide.” The release of the information sparked pro-gun movements in the trans community and a “Trans Day of Vengeance,” which was making headlines just before the recent shooting in Nashville, where a transgender former student shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian school.

Meanwhile, Congress is weighing whether a ban on TikTok is necessary. This follows recent testimony from the company’s CEO on possible interference from the Chinese Communist Party in the company. The issue is raising concerns about potential national security and public health threats from the social network.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.