Feb 15, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for February 14, 2023.





Beloved children of My Heart:





I BLESS YOU, I PROTECT YOU, I HELP YOU.





Children, the four cardinal points of the Earth are protected by Saint Michael the Archangel and His Legions.





Celestial Armies watch over all humanity waiting for the call of some human creature to come to guard it and keep it away from the Devil.





TEMPTATION LIVES IN THE MIDST OF HUMANITY.





THERE ARE MORE THOSE who FALL INTO TEMPTATION THAN THOSE who RESIST FOR THE LOVE OF MY DIVINE SON AND FOR PERSONAL SPIRITUAL GROWTH.





It's serious how the man who is not tempted, seeks sin.





The state of souls is serious at this very serious moment in which they live.





It is serious the disrespect of the male for the woman or the woman for the male, who has reached its maximum expression.





There are few faithful to My Divine Son who flee from temptation not to be prey to sin.





DEAR CHILDREN, THEY ARE AT THIS VERY MOMENT WITHIN WHAT I HAVE REVEALED AND REMAINS TO BE FULFILLED IN THIS GENERATION.





The Holy Trinity acts with His Mercy towards humanity, giving him the task of praying and acting and acting righteously so that it diminishes the intensity of the fulfillment of the Revelations.





THANK YOU CHILDREN, PRAY, REPAIR AND ACCOMPANY MY DIVINE SON PRESENT IN THE MOST HOLY SACRAMENT OF THE ALTAR.





They well know that some Prophecies are not subject to the response of humanity, these must be fulfilled so that the largest number of souls are saved.





Beloved children, it is the time of the gloom where the power of some nations is felt over humanity, arms oppression increases and My children suffer.





Oh, I'm sorry!





Oh, moment of pain!





Oh, a moment of impiety!





Children, pray, I'm calling you, not others. I don't call the dead who can't hear, it's you who I call to pray:





Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God of Armies, the Heavens and the Land of Your Glory are full. Glory to the Father, glory to the Son, glory to the Holy Spirit.





Keep inner peace, you are children of God, nothing can disturb you, only if you allow it.





Be firm in the Faith, be humble creatures of peace and of fraternity.





Children, powers that seem distant will be very close between continents...





These are moments of pain and horror, but the son of My Divine Son will not fear because Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Gabriel the Archangel and Saint Raphael the Archangel are there to help them at all times.





BLESSINGS SPREAD OVER THE CHILDREN OF MY DIVINE SON, THAT FEAR DOES NOT INVADE THEM OR THE MIND DOMINATES THEM.





The prayer with the heart and the attendance of the Eucharistic Celebration are of great spiritual benefit.





Pray my children, pray for the United States is threatened.





Pray my children, pray for Peru, suffer from the shudder of the earth.





Pray my children, pray for the conversion of the greatest number of human creatures, so you will find your refuge in God.





Pray children, pray.





Receive My Maternal Blessing.





I love you, children of My Heart, I love you.





Mother Mary.





The following is COMMENTARY FROM LUZ DE MARÍA





Brothers and Sisters:





Everything is written in the Holy Scriptures and in these times God continues to speak to His children...





"In that time will rise Michael, the great prince who is on behalf of the children of your people; and it will be a time of anguish, which it has never been since there were people until then; but in that time your people will be freed, all who are written in the book."

(Daniel 12:1)





"You will also hear about wars and rumors of wars.





Be careful, don't be alarmed! Because that needs to happen, but it's not the end yet.





For nation against nation and kingdom against kingdom will rise, and there will be hunger and earthquakes in various places."

(Matthew 24:6-7)





"The bad decisions of the governments of the world, the intentions of war, the massacres, the laws passed against life and the acceptance of the unacceptable within the Church of My Son, have rushed clockwise."

(The Blessed Virgin Mary, May 16, 2018).





