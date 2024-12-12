Why Do We Need a Savior According to the Bible?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we dive into the importance of salvation based on biblical teachings. We'll look at Frank Garlock's song inspired by Hebrews 2:3, explore the meaning of salvation, and discuss why everyone needs it. We'll also see how Jesus is our Savior, Physician, Advocate, and Lifeguard, rescuing us from sin and bringing us to eternal life. Join us for a deeper understanding and share this vital message with others!
00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:27 The Gift of Salvation
01:33 Understanding the Need for Salvation
03:08 The State of Mankind
04:20 The Role of Jesus as the Savior
07:56 The Advocate and Lifeguard
10:37 Invitation to Salvation
11:14 Conclusion and Call to Action