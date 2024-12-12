BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Do We Need a Savior According to the Bible?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, we dive into the importance of salvation based on biblical teachings. We'll look at Frank Garlock's song inspired by Hebrews 2:3, explore the meaning of salvation, and discuss why everyone needs it. We'll also see how Jesus is our Savior, Physician, Advocate, and Lifeguard, rescuing us from sin and bringing us to eternal life. Join us for a deeper understanding and share this vital message with others!

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:27 The Gift of Salvation
01:33 Understanding the Need for Salvation
03:08 The State of Mankind
04:20 The Role of Jesus as the Savior
07:56 The Advocate and Lifeguard
10:37 Invitation to Salvation
11:14 Conclusion and Call to Action

Keywords
eternal lifejesus christsalvationbible studychristianityfaithadvocacyredemptiongospel messagegod wrathbiblical teachingsspiritual needssin and guiltneed for a saviordevotion and encouragement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy