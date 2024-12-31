Don't Bird Flu Me, Bro!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
O'biden preparing for bird flu lockdowns: https://banned.video/watch?id=6772e2050f443b3a7461b264 https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/truckers-tikka-masala?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true O'biden regime trying to roll out 'bird flu' vaccine before J20-https://banned.video/watch?id=6772fd58f94a9dc954290c85 https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/rfk-jr-exposes-bill-gates-and-his https://x.com/rightblend/status/1872788679451623708 https://rumble.com/v64inmd-coffee-and-a-mike-michael-yon-and-matt-bracken-michael-yon-claims-bermuda.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp