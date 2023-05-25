Aspects of Humility, Seeing Yourself As God Sees You, Importance of Longing and Desire, (Self) Judgement, Is Humility Humiliation? Ending Up With No Friends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/B12-p6svnVw
20091114 Relationship With God - Humility P1
Cut:
13m46s - 24m14s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“HUMILITY IS SINCIRE AND PASSIONATE DESIRE AND LONGING TO EXPERIENCE ALL OF YOUR OWN EMOTIONS, NO MATTER WHETHER THEY ARE PAINFUL OR PLEASURABLE.”
@ 13m46s
“HUMILITY IS SEEING YOURSELF AS GOD SEES YOU.”
@ 14m37s
“IF YOU ARE HUMBLE, YOU ARE PREPARED EMOTIONALLY TO EXPERIENCE EVERYTHING.”
@ 23m12s