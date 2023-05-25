BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aspects of Humility, Seeing Yourself As God Sees You, Importance of Longing and Desire, (Self) Judgement, Is Humility Humiliation? Ending Up With No Friends
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
05/25/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/B12-p6svnVw

20091114 Relationship With God - Humility P1


Cut:

13m46s - 24m14s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************



“HUMILITY IS SINCIRE AND PASSIONATE DESIRE AND LONGING TO EXPERIENCE ALL OF YOUR OWN EMOTIONS, NO MATTER WHETHER THEY ARE PAINFUL OR PLEASURABLE.”

@ 13m46s


“HUMILITY IS SEEING YOURSELF AS GOD SEES YOU.”

@ 14m37s


“IF YOU ARE HUMBLE, YOU ARE PREPARED EMOTIONALLY TO EXPERIENCE EVERYTHING.”

@ 23m12s


spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfalse humilityfeel everythinggods love for mei want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healhumility and real selfaspects of humilityhumility vs humiliationhow god sees melonging and desireready to be humblepristine selfjudgement and self judgementavoidance of law of attractionjesus and the phariseesno friends
