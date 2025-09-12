‘ISRAELI SPY RING KNEW 9/11 WAS COMING’ - Tucker Carlson, Piers Morgan

‘ISRAELI SPY RING KNEW 9/11 WAS COMING’ — Carlson

Found this clip posted September 8th.

💬 “Benjamin Netanyahu on camera right after said, ‘it's a good thing because it brings the United States into a conflict that we have been involved in on an existential level for decades.’ He said that out loud. You can pull the tape,” journalist Tucker Carlson told Piers Morgan.

💬 “And subsequent generations have been forbidden from noting what is now factually true,” Carlson added.

🚨WAS 9/11 AN INSIDE JOB?

Tucker Carlson blew up the internet after pointing out Israel had foreknowledge of 9/11. But he’s not the only one saying there are things about the attacks the powers that be don’t want you thinking about.

🔶 In 2006, Netanyahu boasted of warning about “militant Islam” trying to “bring down” the WTC since the 90s

🔶 On a 9/11 anniversary, Bush stunned reporters by citing an ‘al-Qaeda plot’ to use explosives to destroy buildings, bolstering fears the WTC was brought down by demolition, not planes

🔶 Before his 2011 murder, Gaddafi told Larry King the 9/11 hijackers had nothing to do with Afghanistan or Iraq – the nations the US invaded using 9/11 as a pretext

🔶 Then there are the so-called ‘dancing Israelis’ – Mossad agents arrested & deported after being caught filming & celebrating in NJ as the WTC burned

🔶 Mossad founder Isser Harel predicted in 1979 that Islamic terrorists would hit NY’s tallest buildings

🔶 Larry Silverstein, the ‘lucky’ Netanyahu-linked mogul who took out insurance on his 99-year WTC complex lease in July 2001, cashed out bigtime when the towers fell

🔶 The BBC’s live coverage of the attacks featured an oddity – reporting WTC Building 7’s collapse before it happened

🔶 Alex Jones, who predicted the attacks & even mentioned bin Laden by name, warned on September 12, 2001 that Americans were “going to die” thanks to Israel, & that the US would become a police state (months before the Patriot Act)

🔶 Ex-CIA officer John Kiriakou has revealed that in July 2001, the director of the agency’s counterterrorism center said in a briefing that “something terrible” of “an unprecedented scale” was about to happen

🔶 Rabbi Abraham Benhaim has recalled that a week before 9/11, a great Israeli rabbi prayed for the WTC to fall during a visit to NYC. Citing a Kabbalistic text, he said the destruction would trigger great wars ending with the coming of the Mashiach

🔶 Finally, a bombshell 2019 University of Alaska civil engineering study found that WTC 7’s collapse was caused by demolition, not fire