A Child Behind Bars

The occupation continues to detain the child Fares Ataya from the town of Kafr Ni'ma in Ramallah for six months. He is currently held in Ofer prison, west of Ramallah, and his family is deeply concerned about his well-being due to the harsh conditions in the prison. Today, we meet his father, Farouk Ataya, to discuss the situation of his son, Fares.
Interview: Farouk Ataya, Father of the Child
Reporting: mohammad turkman
Filmed: 18/01/2025
