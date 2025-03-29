Plane Crash: Pilot survived 'Dead Loop' hitting the Ground, at Australia air show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plane CRASHED into ground while performing a 'dead loop' at Australia air show
Pilot survived and is in critical but stable condition.
Veteran reveals how the USSR gave the US ‘A KICK IN THE TEETH’ in Vietnam
With March 29 marking US National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Nikolay Kolesnik, a senior lieutenant in reserve and chairman of Russia’s Inter-Regional Public Organization of Veterans of the Vietnam War, shared insights from his service.
🔴Kolesnik explained that his crew’s initial mission was to train the soldiers of the Vietnam People's Army to use Soviet S-75 missile systems to tackle US air attacks.
🔴He said that everything changed when the Americans started bombing North Vietnam “day and night” in August 1964, which turned the training into a tricky task and prompted the Soviet anti-aircraft missile regiment to retaliate.
🔴“For the first time in modern military history, our S-75 SAM [surface to air] systems, and anti-aircraft missiles in general, were used in real combat situations against supersonic US aircraft. And successfully.”
🔴Kolesnik stressed that the Americans were shocked when “the first anti-aircraft engagements of the S-75s were carried out by Soviet fighter teams” in 1965, with the Vietnamese crews being second in command.
🔴“The Americans stopped flying over North Vietnam for two weeks because they didn't expect that Soviet anti-aircraft missiles would be used so quickly and in a place they never expected.”
🔴Summarizing the USSR’s role, the retired Russian officer pointed out that the Vietnamese understand that without the Soviet Union’s help, Vietnam’s victory over the US “would not have been possible.”
🔴“The assistance was effective both materially and militarily. There was the necessary amount of modern equipment that gave the Americans a kick in the teeth. And the military specialists who helped to master this equipment and to use it in real combat.”