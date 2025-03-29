Plane CRASHED into ground while performing a 'dead loop' at Australia air show

Pilot survived and is in critical but stable condition.

Adding:

Veteran reveals how the USSR gave the US ‘A KICK IN THE TEETH’ in Vietnam

With March 29 marking US National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Nikolay Kolesnik, a senior lieutenant in reserve and chairman of Russia’s Inter-Regional Public Organization of Veterans of the Vietnam War, shared insights from his service.

🔴Kolesnik explained that his crew’s initial mission was to train the soldiers of the Vietnam People's Army to use Soviet S-75 missile systems to tackle US air attacks.

🔴He said that everything changed when the Americans started bombing North Vietnam “day and night” in August 1964, which turned the training into a tricky task and prompted the Soviet anti-aircraft missile regiment to retaliate.

🔴“For the first time in modern military history, our S-75 SAM [surface to air] systems, and anti-aircraft missiles in general, were used in real combat situations against supersonic US aircraft. And successfully.”

🔴Kolesnik stressed that the Americans were shocked when “the first anti-aircraft engagements of the S-75s were carried out by Soviet fighter teams” in 1965, with the Vietnamese crews being second in command.

🔴“The Americans stopped flying over North Vietnam for two weeks because they didn't expect that Soviet anti-aircraft missiles would be used so quickly and in a place they never expected.”

🔴Summarizing the USSR’s role, the retired Russian officer pointed out that the Vietnamese understand that without the Soviet Union’s help, Vietnam’s victory over the US “would not have been possible.”

🔴“The assistance was effective both materially and militarily. There was the necessary amount of modern equipment that gave the Americans a kick in the teeth. And the military specialists who helped to master this equipment and to use it in real combat.”