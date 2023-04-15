BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: IMF DEBUTS GLOBAL CURRENCY! - CBDC TO CONTROL US ALL! - WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
158 views • 04/15/2023

Josh Sigurdson reports on the newly unveiled global currency the IMF has debuted which is of course a CBDC meant for international trade and to hold up the last surviving elements of the western global financial system as BRICS takes over.
This CBDC named "Unicoin" as well as "UMU" (Universal Monetary Unit) is likely the precursor for the BRICS CBDC. The IMF has the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) system in place with a basket of currencies. However, BRICS has stepped up their power vs the SDR whose main currency is the Dollar with the most voting power. BRICS has most of the population of the world under their system already with Europe aiming to move into their system away from the dollar soon.
So, this centrally planned UMU coin is likely to be converted into the eventual Chinese run BRICS CBDC which is also based on a basket of currencies that currently appear to have more power than the dollar.
These global CBDCs will be used to control not just the movement of every person, but the food rations they receive based on a carbon credit score.
This is the most important fight of our life. We must reject this system and withdraw from the financial system as much as possible. We must be our own banks rather than be owned by the banks.

Keywords
banksimfcurrenciescbdcunicoinumuconspiracy newsbrics cbdcglobal cbdc
